New York Mets

The Mets Police
43567145_thumbnail

You’re so bored with there being no Mets that you’ll watch David Wright talk about golf

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

It is sllllloooowwww ⛳️ @PGAChampionship Ambassador and former @Mets great David Wright at the #BethpageBlack course on #LongIsland! ?️‍♂️ #PGA pic.twitter.com/P8X8hPygmo — News12NJ (@News12NJ) May 13, 2019   Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets...

Tweets