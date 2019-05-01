Mets, Fire Frogs postponed on Monday

The Mets have three players in MLB's Top 20 in wRC+ 12th, McNeil - .360/.440/.496 16th, Alonso - .271/.358/.590 17th, Conforto - .274/.412/.519 Since 2013, the Mets have only had five player seasons in the Top 30 total. Two in the Top 20 (Cespedes '16, Nimmo '18).

