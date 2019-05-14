New York Mets

The Mets Police
43571662_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Lyin’ Todd Frazier has 7 more hits than David Wright this season. Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Oh are the Mets still a thing?  I feel like they haven’t played in two years.   The Mets are 19-20 and 4.5 games out. FUN FACT:  It is May 14th.   Lyin’ Todd Frazier has 7 more hits than David Wright.  But it’s a really gritty 7...

Tweets