by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

SLACKISH REACTION: Oh are the Mets still a thing? I feel like they haven’t played in two years. The Mets are 19-20 and 4.5 games out. FUN FACT: It is May 14th. Lyin’ Todd Frazier has 7 more hits than David Wright. But it’s a really gritty 7...