New York Mets

nj.com
43628086_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Giants’ Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks Zack Greinke off the market? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

A pair of aces may be staying put: San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke.

Tweets