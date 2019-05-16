New York Mets

Gil Must Go: This stupid 5 man rotation is killing the 1969 Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Ugh, Cardwell is killing us.  This whole 5 man rotation thing is insane.  Can we PLEASE just start 4 pitchers in a rotation like you’re supposed to????!!! I told you Wayne starting every day was the call.  My man was 3 for 4 and is hitting a cool .304

