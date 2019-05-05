New York Mets
New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce lineups for Thursday
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 20s
The Mets will have Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.35) on the mound, opposed by Anibal Sanchez (0-6, 5.27) of the Nationals.
I miss playing baseball. Anyone that needs a washed up lefty with good joke telling skills let me know
Long Island's Anthony Kay (1.24 ERA) is dominating Double-A hitters, and he has thoroughly captured the attention of Mets decision-makers.
Final line for St. Lucie Mets starter Tommy Wilson today: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER). 3 BB, 6 K, 87 pitches/54 strikes Lowered season ERA to 2.39
The Mets need another starter Monday. "We have options," Mickey Callaway said. Callaway mentioned Drew Gagnon specifically as an option instead of Wilmer Font.
Among 93 minor league pitchers with at least 40.0 innings pitched this season, here's where Anthony Kay ranks: ERA: T-6th (1.24) WHIP: 10th (0.87) K%: 18th (26.3)
Zack Wheeler takes the bump in the rubber game against Anibal Sanchez and the Nationals.
