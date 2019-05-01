New York Mets

Mets Merized

Vargas Will Start for Binghamton on Sunday, Matz Feels Good

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

Jason Vargas will make a rehab start on Sunday with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies according to Justin Toscano of The Record. The veteran lefty was placed in the injured list on May 6 with

