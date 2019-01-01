New York Mets

North Jersey
43630198_thumbnail

New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce lineups for Thursday; Dominic Smith at 1B

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 1m

The Mets will have Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.35) on the mound, opposed by Anibal Sanchez (0-6, 5.27) of the Nationals.

Tweets