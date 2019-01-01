New York Mets

Jeff McNeil injured against Nationals

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

WASHINGTON -- Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil departed Thursday’s game at Nationals Park in the third inning due to abdominal tightness. The Mets called the move “precautionary.” McNeil batted twice in the game, singling in the third inning and getting...

