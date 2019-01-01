New York Mets
Jeff McNeil injured against Nationals
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
WASHINGTON -- Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil departed Thursday’s game at Nationals Park in the third inning due to abdominal tightness. The Mets called the move “precautionary.” McNeil batted twice in the game, singling in the third inning and getting...
