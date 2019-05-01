New York Mets

Mets Merized

Michael Conforto Exits Game After Collision with Robinson Cano

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 2m

Michael Conforto exited the game on Thursday in the fifth inning after colliding with Robinson Cano while trying to catch a ball hit off Howie Kendrick's bat.The ball was easing towards foul t

Tweets