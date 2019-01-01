New York Mets
Mets' Michael Conforto leaves game after getting hit in face during collision with Robinson Cano
Michael Conforto left Thursday's game against the Nationals in the bottom of the fifth inning after getting hit in the face by Robinson Cano's shoulder while both of them were trying to field a fly ball.
