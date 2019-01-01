New York Mets

WATCH: Michael Conforto's three-run bomb ties it for Mets

The Mets put themselves in a hole early when the Nationals took a 4-0 lead to start the game on Thursday afternoon. But Michael Conforto brought them right back in it with a three-run homer to right field to tie the game...

