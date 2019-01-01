New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Parra lifts Nats to 7-6 win over Mets; Conforto, McNeil hurt
by: AP — Fox Sports 6m
Parra lifts Nats to 7-6 win over Mets; Conforto, McNeil hurt
Tweets
-
At live speed, the Cano-Conforto collision didn’t look that bad. But now that I’ve watched a few times in slo-mo, it’s a car crash. Conforto’s jaw/face smashes hard into Cano’s shoulder and he’s definitely out as he drops to the ground. Concussion protocol not surprising. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets fall to 20-22 for the season, 0-5 in rubber games, and 0-20 when trailing after 7 innings.Blogger / Podcaster
-
As a starter this season (small sample size): 6-for-34 (.176), 18 SO At the end of the day it’s about who’s performing. Not sure exactly what Broxton expected in terms of playing time here. Always felt that if Lagares stayed healthy, he’d get the bulk of the time. #MetsA frustrated Keon Broxton said he’s surprised by his minimal playing time. “From the start of the season I’ve been surprised...It’s not like I started out bad. “I don’t know how they’re thinking. I don’t know what they want. If I get more playing time, I get more playing time.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RutgersMBB: For our last workout of the spring semester we learned that basketball skills do not necessarily translate to the wiffle ball field. ?⚔️ #GardenStatement https://t.co/uJOnJopJinPlayer
-
Nobody cares about your fantasy team but each of these guys have missed time for me, some done for the season: Jeffress, Shoemaker, Kluber, Burdi, Vizcaino, Tatis Jr, Jimenez, Conforto, Rizzo, Garver... ouch...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Conforto collides with Cano, has concussion https://t.co/oz9TFzp3WJTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets