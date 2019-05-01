New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz Will Start On Saturday Against the Marlins
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 48s
Steven Matz will get the start for the Mets on Saturday vs the Marlins according to Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports.Matz has been on the injured list since May 8 (retroactive to May 5) due to left
Tweets
-
Keon Broxton isn't happy with his lack of playing time: "I think everybody in this game knows it's really hard to do, come off the bench and do it. Getting one at-bat a week, if that, it's definitely tough" https://t.co/KWblvJ3m2FTV / Radio Network
-
Michael Conforto was diagnosed with a concussion following the high-impact play. https://t.co/hs6LUzPEB5 @DeeshaThosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
Most places project him going closer to the back third of the first round. It would probably be a below slot type deal at 12, but the #Mets have done work on him. #MLBDraft@PSLToFlushing Will Will Wilson be the team's pick?Minors
-
Dilson Herrera (6) and Luis Guillorme (1) go back-to-back to nearly the same spot beyond the left-center field fence to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Updated version of what to expect from the #Mets bruised and battered outfield in the coming days ?? https://t.co/CAHFjVj30sBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NailaJeanMeyers: In which @TylerKepner compares the Rays to Salvador Dali. You should read this. https://t.co/1ji3kVMgVeBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets