New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Keon Broxton unhappy with lack of playing time | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 16, 2019 8:38 PM — Newsday 2m
Broxton has one start and six at-bats in May, and he has one hit and eight strikeouts in 21 at-bats in the past month.
Tweets
-
.@markpherrmann: Brooks Koepka an architect of his own fortune in first round of PGA at Bethpage Black https://t.co/FGYOgDzABLBlogger / Podcaster
-
And so ends my series of tweets about Carlos Gomez in a triple a gameBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He’s not injured@martinonyc Also, he’s a Met so maybe he just got injured ¯\_(ツ)_/¯Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Gomez has a June 1 opt out and again, he could be up tomorrow@martinonyc Amazing how this guy has not been called up. Im sure its money related in some wayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GJoyce9: “From the start of the season, I’ve been surprised at why I haven’t been playing as much and why I haven’t got as many opportunities,” Keon Broxton said. #Mets https://t.co/tw1xKAcz93 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @martinonyc: Carlos Gomez came out of the Syracuse game because it’s 12-2 in the 7th, not because he’s been told Mets are calling him up. It’s always possible, but the team hasn’t made any roster decisions tonightTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets