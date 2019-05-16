New York Mets
Keon Broxton only person in world who thinks Keon Broxton should play more for the Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
OK let me be honest, I wrote this post just for the zinger headline, but if you watch the clip I thought he handled himself very well. Made me like him. I will now root for you Mr. Broxton. I suspect given the injuries you will get a good run here.
