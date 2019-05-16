New York Mets

The Mets Police
43648569_thumbnail

Perimeter Security Warning: Mets to have Seinfeld Bobblehead Night July 5

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Hey warning to those of you who don’t like standing in long lines outside the Mets’ safety perimeter. You know, the zone where anyone could walk up with a backpack….because I am sure there will be long lines outside the backpack free zone for this...

Tweets