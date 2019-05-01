New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Look To Extend Winning Streak Against Marlins
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 5m
Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets (20-22) dropped the rubber game in their series with the Washington Nationals (18-25) after losing 7-6 on Thursday afternoon. They now head to Miami where
Tweets
-
RT @GUnit_81: Today on my podcast "MLB Overtime Betting," I look how rain does not affect whether to bet the ML or RL and what trends are & are not worth looking at. @OGTedBerg of @ForTheWin looks at a lot of the MLB division races before I analyzes my Friday bets! https://t.co/iOTmmpP9PYTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Friday's @NewsdaySports cover: KOEPKA'S RECORD DAY Shoots -7 at #PGAChampionship For Bethpage Black course record @GregLogan1 @markpherrmann Also, Mets lose more than game as Conforto suffers concussion @timbhealey @DPLennon #PGA #MLB https://t.co/BzmTLOvgmABeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GolicAndWingo: “On a scale of 1-10 I’d put it at a 10.” - @Buster_ESPN on how much trouble Mickey Callaway is in with the Mets. https://t.co/XH5i2PkG4TTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets Minors notable hitters 5/16 AAA Syracuse Dilson Herrera 2-4, HR, 3 RBI Luis Guillorme 2-4, HR, 2 R AA Binghamton Patrick Mazeika 1-4, HR (4th in 5 games) A+ St. Lucie Cody Bohanek 1-3, 2 BB, SB A Columbia Ronny Mauricio 2-5, RBI Mark Vientos 2-5, HR, 2 RBIBlogger / Podcaster
-
They can move Lowrie to the 60-day DL to address the 40-man roster move (or they could cut Broxton). And Conforto will be going to the IL, so that takes care of the active roster (or they could cut Broxton). Given a yellow alert on McNeil right now, bet is Keon stays for now.Carlos Gomez was informed after Thursday’s game for Syracuse that the Mets are selecting his contract. He will join the team in Miami.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets are selecting the contract of Carlos Gomez from Triple-A Syracuse. The 33-year-old was hitting .343 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI over his last 10 games. Some highlights:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets