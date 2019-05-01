New York Mets

Mets Merized

The Mets’ Offense Needs to Prove it Now

by: Devin Clementi Mets Merized Online 5m

At just under .500 (20-22), the Mets have largely underwhelmed a quarter of the way into the season. A month ago, the offense had been on fire while the pitching—the backbone of this team—had

Tweets