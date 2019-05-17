New York Mets

The Mets Police
43658926_thumbnail

Link -> Opinion: So, what’s the plan for affordable housing at Willets Point? — Queens Daily Eagle

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

I know all Mets fans are really interested in the topic of affordable housing coming to 126th street which is why I keep covering it.   You know who is responsible for building it right… By the way a soccer stadium is INSANE unless NYCFC is going to...

Tweets