New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43659035_thumbnail

Mets adding Carlos Gomez in reunion

by: N/A MLB: Mets 44s

The Mets have notified outfielder Carlos Gómez that the club will select his contract from Triple-A Syracuse, as first reported by the New York Post. The team has not confirmed Gomez’s callup. Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is likely heading to...

Tweets