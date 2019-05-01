New York Mets

nj.com
43661512_thumbnail

WATCH: Announcer for Somerset Patriots catches foul ball in broadcast booth | ‘I am very proud of myself!’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 15s

A major league play was made by a minor league announcer at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Tweets