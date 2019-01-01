New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Marlins Are Bad Enough to Have a Shot at History
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 54s
At 10-31 (.244), they've slipped below the Throneberry Line
Tweets
-
From earlier this week: Seth Lugo has been an island of reliability in the #Mets bullpen ?? https://t.co/RTqrz5EeVeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gomez, #Mets set for reunion: https://t.co/BCB6lHjRf3Blogger / Podcaster
-
He's expected to be back at full health by training camp https://t.co/xahWRqjkntBlogger / Podcaster
-
No, because they have enough problems with their offense. This is a team that claims to be all-in, and those kinds of teams can’t experiment and be patient. The Mets are expected to win at all costs now. That’s the message from the front office and the manager.@michaelgbaron At this point, do you think the Mets should try giving Broxton more playing time to see if it helps his performance? We already know he (understandably) doesn't perform well when he comes off the bench once a week in demanding situations.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I think their (legitimate) issue with that is the number of people they gave up for him, the lack of minor league options, and the years of control they have on Broxton. That’s fair. But at some point, those can’t be barriers for other people who might be better.@michaelgbaron Well because we signed minor league deals with other we tried Broxton it did not work move onBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom has a 32.0 percent whiff rate this season. Among 150 pitchers who have had at least 200 pitches swung at this season, deGrom’s whiff rate of 32.0 percent is the 9th-highest. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets