Mickey told Francesa that J.D. Davis would start today in left field. J.D. Davis is not in the lineup at all.

Tim Healey Mets lineup vs. Marlins tonight. This is Carlos Gomez’s first game with the Mets since Sept. 29, 2007. LF Brandon Nimmo SS Amed Rosario 2B Robinson Cano 1B Pete Alonso C Wilson Ramos RF Carlos Gomez (!) 3B Todd Frazier CF Juan Lagares RHP Jacob deGrom