New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Select Contract of Carlos Gomez, Recall Sewald, Place Conforto On IL

by: Marissa Mets Merized Online 2m

The New York Mets have selected the contract of outfielder Carlos Gomez from Triple-A Syracuse and recalled right-handed reliever Paul Sewald as well.To make room for the two players on the ac

Tweets