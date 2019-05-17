New York Mets

USA Today
Marlins beat deGrom and Mets 8-6 to end 7-game skid

by: USA Today

The Miami Marlins scored for the first time in 27 innings, went on to pound Jacob deGrom for seven runs and snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 8-6

