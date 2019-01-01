New York Mets

Marlins snap 7-game losing streak with 8-6 win against Jacob deGrom

The Marlins scored for the first time in 27 innings, pounded Jacob deGrom for 7 runs and snapped a 7-game losing streak by beating the Mets 8-6 on Friday.

