Game Recap: DeGrom Struggles in Mets Loss to Marlins, 8-6
by: Joseph Schoedel — Mets Merized Online 3m
The New York Mets (20-23) were defeated against the Marlins (11-31) on Friday night at the score of 8-6 in Miami. The Mets offense threatened to come back during the late innings but fell short.
