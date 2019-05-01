New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: DeGrom Struggles in Mets Loss to Marlins, 8-6

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets (20-23) were defeated against the Marlins (11-31) on Friday night at the score of 8-6 in Miami. The Mets offense threatened to come back during the late innings but fell short.

