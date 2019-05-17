New York Mets
Mickey Watch Watch: I predict Mickey Callaway will be fired the Mets on May 26th
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
I’m declaring it. May 26th. I predict Mickey will be relieved of his duties following the game on Sunday May 26th. After that game, Interim Manager Jim Riggleman and the Mets will head to the West Coast. The Memorial Day holiday coupled with the...
