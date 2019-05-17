New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1149936972

DeGrom Roughed Up Again, Mets Lose To Marlins 8-6

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 21s

DeGrom (3-5) gave up nine hits, and the run total against him was a season high. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner's ERA rose from 3.26 to 3.98.

Tweets