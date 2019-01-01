New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Robinson-cano

Robinson Cano blames lack of hustle on scoreboard error

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 6s

Robinson Cano declined to run out a double play ball during Friday's game and is blaming a scoreboard error as the reason. Cano went 1-for-5 in an 8-6 New York Mets loss at the Miami Marlins. Cano was up in the top of the seventh with one out, two...

Tweets