Reese Kaplan -- BVW, It's Getting Late Early!
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1m
For the past decade or so the Mets have had a philosophy of asking their younger ballplayers to play what many think is an excessive a...
Tweets
Happy 45th Birthday, Nelson Figueroa. Drafted by the @Mets in the 30th round of the ‘95 Draft, Figueroa spent two seasons with the #Mets (2008-09), appearing in 32 games & posting a 4.28 ERA. Has worked as an analyst for SNY since 2015. @FigSNY #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: “Tonight’s on me. I did a terrible job out there. These guys did nothing but battle and I let it get out of hand.” Jacob deGrom breaks down his rough night: https://t.co/tiK3IBQGsPSuper Fan
Which players are continuing Chipper Jones' legacy of punishing the Mets? #LGM https://t.co/ZlTQrDflQbBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Pitiful Mets Can’t Catch Up in Loss to Lowly Marlins https://t.co/jnnDAEliix #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
How the Mets ended up DFA'ing Keon Broxton four months after trading for him: https://t.co/bPeDIfwg7MNewspaper / Magazine
METS AFTER 43 GAMES 2019: 20-23 ***33rd-best NYM w/1968, 1969, 1978, 1981-2nd, 1990, 2010, 2014*** Best: 1972, 1986, 1988 (31-12) Worst: 1962 (12-31, 1 GB 1964) 1963: 16-27; 1973: 21-22; 1983: 16-27; 1993: 14-29; 2003: 18-25; 2013: 17-26Blogger / Podcaster
