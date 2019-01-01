New York Mets

Mets Merized

Pitiful Mets Can’t Catch Up in Loss to Lowly Marlins

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 4m

The pitiful New York Mets endured a brutal loss to the cellar dwelling Miami Marlins on Friday night at Marlins Park. After playing a game of catch up the entire match, the Mets fell just short of

Tweets