New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom puts up a stinker as Mets lose to Marlins
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
deGrom didn’t get much in the way of help, but this was an ugly loss.
Tweets
-
RT @NYDNSports: Jacob deGrom did not help Mickey Callaway's job security on Friday night. @DeeshaThosar: https://t.co/IcbHKVXIRC https://t.co/DRMJvoNv0kBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Interesting situation for Mickey Callaway, who may be fighting for his job every day but should absolutely bench Robbie Cano today for his lack of hustle last night, despite his lame apology. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Not good: https://t.co/Y50hGVVP1A via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt Harvey was better than Jacob deGrom last night…you’ll look. https://t.co/eFy0ZAwFVTBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is the Mets, do you really think he’s strolling back from a concussion and playing at All Star levels in 5 days?@metspolice Conforto our for a month?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets