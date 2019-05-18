New York Mets
Mets Morning News for May 18, 2019
by: Jonathan Maseng — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
-
RT @NYDNSports: Jacob deGrom did not help Mickey Callaway's job security on Friday night. @DeeshaThosar: https://t.co/IcbHKVXIRC https://t.co/DRMJvoNv0k
-
Interesting situation for Mickey Callaway, who may be fighting for his job every day but should absolutely bench Robbie Cano today for his lack of hustle last night, despite his lame apology. #Mets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Not good: https://t.co/Y50hGVVP1A via @nypostsports
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt Harvey was better than Jacob deGrom last night…you'll look. https://t.co/eFy0ZAwFVT
-
This is the Mets, do you really think he's strolling back from a concussion and playing at All Star levels in 5 days?@metspolice Conforto our for a month?
