New York Mets

The Mets Police
43679204_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Garrett 3 for 5 again as 1969 Mets somehow one below .500!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

I will keep saying I told ya so for the next 15 years .  This is so simple:  GARRETT – 5.   Stop with the Ed Charles nonsense.  Wayne was 3 for 5 AGAIN yesterday.  He’s batting .384!! And my man Buddy is up to .295!!!! Gary G was back for the CG….whoa

Tweets