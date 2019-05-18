New York Mets

The Mets Police
The case that Pete Alonso will be the only 2019 Mets All Star

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

I started to think about who might be on the All Star team for the Mets.  Let’s take a look…. Let’s start at 1B and use the stat that millennials love…OPS.  Here we see Pete Alonso is 4th If I sort by Old Man Stats…Home Runs specifically, Pete is #2...

