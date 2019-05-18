New York Mets

CBS Sports
43633279_thumbnail

Mets' Robinson Cano apologizes after failing to run out double-play ball, says Marlins scoreboard the culprit - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson May 18, 2019 at 1:13 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 3m

Cano didn't run hard on a double-play ball because he thought there were two outs in the inning

Tweets