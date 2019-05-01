New York Mets

Mets Merized

Steven Matz Activated From the IL

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 5m

The Mets activated Steven Matz from the Injured List for today's start. Paul Sewald will go back to Syracuse as a corresponding move.Matz had a 3.86 ERA in 35 innings at the time of his injury

