Mets activate Steven Matz from injured list, option Paul Sewald
by: Liam Murphy — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Matz is on a pitch count in his start today.
RT @NYITBears: SUPER MEN! Baseball tops Wilmington, off to Super Regional https://t.co/aMoqvURY6kBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @TonyAirplane: @metspolice Let's say you are correct, and you probably are: it wouldn't be unlike the Mets to have him travel to LA and then fire him late at night on the 26th.Blogger / Podcaster
#Braves outright Jerry Blevins: https://t.co/x0kDOAsX5R https://t.co/Wf024KAhQhBlogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz has a 3-0 record with a 0.93 ERA in five career starts in Miami Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 4:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/e1tdRyYUJT https://t.co/Tgs7YqhbrvTV / Radio Network
Tim, is this a real quote? Did Cano really say it was not his mistake? I’ll hang up and listenCallaway said he didn't consider benching Cano for not running on a double play yesterday. Cano today: "It’s not my mistake. There were two outs on the board. That’s why I didn’t run it out....If I know it was two outs, it’s a different story for me. I would’ve run my **** off."Beat Writer / Columnist
