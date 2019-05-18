Mets activate Steven Matz from injured list

Tim, is this a real quote? Did Cano really say it was not his mistake? I’ll hang up and listen

Tim Healey Callaway said he didn't consider benching Cano for not running on a double play yesterday. Cano today: "It’s not my mistake. There were two outs on the board. That’s why I didn’t run it out....If I know it was two outs, it’s a different story for me. I would’ve run my **** off."