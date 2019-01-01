New York Mets
Robinson Cano confused about outs before DP
by: Christina De Nicola — MLB: Mets 14m
MIAMI -- With the Mets rallying against the Marlins on Friday night, veteran Robinson Canó's effort came into question during a pivotal sequence. Trailing the Marlins by four runs in the seventh inning, Cano stepped to the plate with one out. He...
Cano says he runs hard all the time. Someone should show him video of that last 4-3 and ask him to define “run hard.” #Mets #ZeroAccountabilityBeat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Canó is not exactly making this lack of hustle story go away, is he? #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
As for the #Mets in totality, what we see right now are dead men walking. if they don’t win this series, something has to give. Period. Whether that’s the manager, coaching changes, or any kind of delta. And if it doesn’t, well, that tells the whole story now, doesn’t it?Blogger / Podcaster
Look at last night’s game. You had Lagares bunting with 2 outs and the pitcher on deck. You had Gómez airmail a ball to the plate which cost them a base. You had errors. Cano’s mistake - while awful and embarrassing - was merely the cherry on top of a crap sundae. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
(Cont) Combine the mental mistakes with the generally subpar pitching performances on the staff, along with the rollercoaster offense (and whatever is contributing to that), and you have this team on display which is being outplayed by the Miami Marlins.Blogger / Podcaster
