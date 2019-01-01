New York Mets
First Place Yankees – Surprised? The Guys In The Clubhouse Aren’t!
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
The New York Yankees have fought their way into first place. No surprise, there. But for THESE first-place Yankees, it's a remarkable achievement...
Tweets
Nothing else left to do but blow the rest of the bankroll on the stupid race and go home.TV / Radio Network
The Mets are 20-24. That’s not good, of course, but I feel the reaction is a little more hysterical than it should be. This season isn’t over yet.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets fall to 1-4 on this road trip and are four games under .500 for the first time this year. https://t.co/0Tocxj4Wk6Blogger / Podcaster
Feels like Mets and especially Mickey Callaway need to avoid sweep by Marlins tomorrow. Fish have not won 3 straight all year.Beat Writer / Columnist
One hit. One goddamn hit?TV / Radio Network
Final: #Marlins 2, #Mets 0. The Mets fall to 20-24 on the year. Mickey Callaway’s job is sure in jeopardy. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
