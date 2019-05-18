New York Mets

Lopez, Marlins team on 1-hitter, hand Mets 4th loss in row

by: @usatoday USA Today 14m

Miami starter Pablo Lopez gave up a double on his first pitch, then combined with the Marlins' bullpen to hold the New York Mets hitless the rest of the way in a 2-0 win

