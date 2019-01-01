New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43496457_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway not expected to be fired by Mets during road trip

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 6m

Mickey Callaway's job is safe, at least for another day. Yahoo Sports New York Mets reporter Matt Ehalt said on Twitter Saturday that Callaway would not be fired that evening and the team is not prepared to make a change during the road trip. A...

Tweets