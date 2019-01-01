New York Mets
Report: Mets won't make managerial change during road trip
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 1m
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway won't be fired on Saturday or Sunday as the team isn't prepared to make a change during its road trip, a source told Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports.The struggling Mets - losers of four straight - return home Monday...
