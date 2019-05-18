New York Mets
It feels inevitable Mickey Callaway won’t be Mets’ manager for long
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4m
The 2019 Mets are more about the culture of Wilpon ownership and a roster forged by Brodie Van Wagenen — first as an agent, now as the general manager — than the managing of Mickey Callaway. But
RT @MetsKevin11: Frustration settling in for the Mets, Todd Frazier appears to be cursing out a fan lmaoBlogger / Podcaster
If the #Mets do end up firing Callaway, Robin Ventura wouldn’t really do much for me as the next manager of the teamMinors
I wonder if inside a couple of weeks we'll be tweeting, "Man, no one works the interim manager angle like Jim Riggleman." #LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Ventura is basically CallawayBlogger / Podcaster
Tick, tock https://t.co/UfgtDcgsiCBlogger / Podcaster
re: How does Mickey Callaway save his job? Great answer #LGM@RisingAppleBlog Sign w CAABlogger / Podcaster
