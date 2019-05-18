New York Mets

Newsday
43692878_thumbnail

Green, Warriors beat Blazers for 3-0 lead in West finals | Newsday

by: The Associated Press By ANNE M. PETERSON (AP Sports Writer) May 18, 2019 11:58 PM Newsday 2m

(AP) -- Draymond Green had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 on Saturday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference final

Tweets