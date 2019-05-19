New York Mets
Is this Lyin’ Todd Frazier cursing out a fan? Sad.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Whoa Mets, a player not performing who curses out fans (and lies to umpires) is exactly the sort of player who tends to get released during major shakeups. Is this what the Toms River Little League teaches? Frustration settling in for the Mets, Todd...
