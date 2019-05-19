New York Mets

Metstradamus
5/19/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

Mickey Callaway is on the hot seat as the New York Mets (20-24) flounder against mediocre competition. After getting one hit in a 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins (12-31), the Mets have dropped four s…

